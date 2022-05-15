Man admits to verbally fighting uncle before shots fired, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man for murder.

Leanthony Kiser, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and criminal attempt first-degree murder after a shooting last week.

On May 12, officers responded to the 500 block of Gilleas Road for a shooting around 7 p.m.

Police said one man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Barry Turner.

Shortly after, police discovered there was a second victim that had been driven to a local fire station and then taken to Regional One where he was in critical condition.

According to records, investigators spoke with a witness who said he observed his nephew, Kiser, among the people shooting when both victims were shot.

On May 13, Kiser was developed as a person of interest and found at the same location of the shooting, the affidavit said. He was arrested.

He was read his Miranda Rights, which he waived, and agreed to speak with investigators. Kiser gave a verbal statement on video stating he and his uncle had a verbal argument, the affidavit said.

A few moments after the argument, the suspect said he told some of his friends to go shoot his uncle, records show.

The suspect stated he drove the car, and the co-conspirators got out of the car and then began shooting at his uncle, police said.

While the co-conspirators were shooting at his uncle, that is when both victims were struck by gunfire.

Kiser is due in court on May 16 and has no bond.

