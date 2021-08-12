Man admits to violent bias-fueled tirade outside Bloomington apartments

A Burnsville man has admitted to going on a violent and racially fueled tirade, breaking out the window on a car owned by a Muslim man outside a Bloomington apartment building and uttering a racial slur while threatening to kill a bystander.

Jason R. Gerardy, 40, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court to first-degree felony property damage, while a felony threat of violence count would be dismissed in connection with the outburst on Nov. 23, 2019, outside the apartments near 9100 Old Cedar Avenue.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for Gerardy to receive credit for the nearly four months he spent in jail after his arrest and be sentenced under what is called a stay of imposition. That means the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully complies with the terms of his sentence and a three-year probation.

Those terms also includes completion of an anger management program.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5, when Judge Paul Scoggin will decide whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.

The charges against Gerardy said he told the officers he smashed windows on two of his father's cars after they argued and also broke "some Somalian's windows" because "he's a [racial slur] and doesn't pay taxes."

A man visiting his girlfriend told police he was on a first-floor balcony and saw Gerardy smashing car windows. Gerardy hoisted a piece of metal and yelled, "I'm going to kill you," and punctuated the threat with a profanity and a racial epithet, the charges read.

Gerardy's criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes five convictions for disorderly conduct, three for violating orders for protection, two for theft and one each for attempted theft, check forgery and assault.

