Man who admitted pulling shotgun given sentence

Dec. 9—A 37-year-old accused of pulling out a shotgun during a confrontation outside of a Whitefish area bar last summer received a deferred three-year sentence on Dec. 1.

Aaron Douglas Glenn Kupka initially faced an assault with a weapon charge after the July 9 incident, but prosecutors later amended it to criminal endangerment. In exchange, Kupka pleaded guilty to the latter felony in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 19.

Taking the stand that day, Kupka acknowledged the situation could have spiraled out of control. According to court documents, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to the watering hole about 1:33 a.m. for reports of a man threatening to kill another individual.

Kupka, still there when deputies arrived, allegedly told authorities where to find the shotgun. They later located the firearm in a nearby van, court documents said. During a subsequent search, deputies allegedly found eight shells in Kupka's pocket.

During his Dec. 1 sentencing, prosecutors commended Kupka to Judge Amy Eddy, saying that he took accountability for his actions following the confrontation.

As part of the sentence, Eddy gave Kupka credit for three days of time served.

