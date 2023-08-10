Man admitted taking under-skirt photos of a child in a Miami-Dade library, police say

A Kendall man confessed — twice — to sneak-shooting videos and photos of an 8-year-old girl in a dress at a Miami-Dade Public Library branch, Miami-Dade police say.

Jonathan Goldenberg ran from the library after the child’s mother spotted him on Tuesday, an arrest report says, but was arrested at his home on Wednesday on video voyeurism of a child under 16 and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Online court and jail records say Goldenberg, 37, was released after posting $15,000 bond on Thursday.

Jonathan Goldenberg

A Tuesday afternoon at the library

The child’s mother told police she was with her 8-year-old daughter at Miami-Dade Public Library’s Kendall branch, 9101 SW 97th Ave., when she saw a man “with his cellphone underneath the table, taking photographs of her daughter wearing a dress.”

The arrest report says a library employee showed police video of the area that backed up the mother. Also, the library worker told police he knew the man in the video. He said Goldenberg comes to the library often enough that he phoned the worker after running from the library to admit taking photos of the child and apologize for it.

When police showed up at Goldenberg’s home the following day, the arrest report says, police bodycams caught him stating that he deleted all photos of the girl. At the Kendall District station, the report said, Goldenberg said he “began taking a video and multiple photographs of (the girl) underneath the table and under her skirt,” but he deleted the photos and videos after running from the library.

As is common after these arrests, investigators wonder if there are other victims. Miami-Dade police’s Kendall District office can be reached at 305-279-6929.