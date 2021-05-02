A man admitted to using his dead mother's name to vote for Trump and blamed 'too much propaganda'

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A Pennsylvania man who used his dead mother's name to vote for former President Donald Trump in last year's presidential election blamed "too much propaganda."

Bruce Bartman on Friday plead guilty to one count of unlawful voting and two counts of perjury, according to the Associated Press. The 70-year-old was sentenced to five years probation. He is also barred from voting for four years and he can't serve on a jury, the report said.

In court, Bartman apologized to the judge for his crimes and said he made a mistake.

"I was isolated last year in lockdown," Bartman said in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer."I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake."

Bartman was accused of registering his deceased mother and mother-in-law on Pennsylvania online voter registration portal last August. He successfully cast a ballot in his mother's name to vote for Trump and other Republicans, Insider's Jacob Shamsian previously reported.

Bartman was charged in December in the midst of Trump's baseless claims about voter fraud in the presidential election.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bartman's lawyer doubled down on his client's remarks saying his actions were "a very misguided political mistake, and very stupid" in court on Friday.

In an interview with Insider in December, Stretton said his client thought he was participating in "civil disobedience" by illegally voting on behalf of his mother.

"He was angry at people criticizing the president and complaining about the election process, and he wanted to do what he considered civil disobedience by registering his mother and voting her," Stretton previously told Insider. "Of course, he was wildly mistaken."

Read the original article on Insider

