Man afraid of getting pulled over for speeding leads police on pursuit up to 130 mph, police say

Video of APD’s Phoenix Air Helicopter Unit shows a car barreling down the highway reaching speeds up 130 mph after police tried to pull them over.

The video shows a Porsche Cayenne SUV, which police say was driven by Javonte Grayer with Michael Hendrix in the passenger seat, speeding at about 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

When the officer stationed near Interstate 20 and Maynard Terrace Road attempted to pull them over, police said Grayer refused to stop and sped away.

The police helicopter video shows Grayer switching in and out of lanes as he sped down the interstate, reaching up to speeds of about 130 miles per hour.

Police say Grayer blew past multiple stop signs.

Eventually, an officer in the patrol car stopped pursuing Grayer, but the police helicopter was able to follow the driver from the sky.

A short time later, police said they were able to catch up to Grayer as he drove into a parking lot near Hill Street and Memorial Drive after the police helicopter gave officers his location.

Video shows Grayer and Hendrix walking out of the parking lot for about one minute before being approached by police and arrested.

Grayer admitted to officers that he chose to speed away from them because he knew he was driving too fast, and he did not want to get a speeding ticket, believing it would affect his license, police said.

Both Grayer and Hendrix were arrested.

Grayer was charged with fleeing and eluding, speeding, five-stop sign violations, seatbelt violation, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain lane and open container.

Hendrix was charged with theft by receiving a stolen gun.

Both men were eventually transported to the Fulton County Jail.

