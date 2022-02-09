Man agrees to enter guilty plea after fleeing police

Feb. 9—GREENUP — A 19-year-old man accused of fleeing police across three counties following a home invasion in Johnson County will plead guilty to charges in Greenup, where the chase ended.

Jarod T. Hall, of Lexington, agreed Monday to waive a preliminary hearing in Greenup County District Court and signed an agreement to enter a guilty plea to charges in Greenup Circuit Court before Judge Brian McCloud on Feb. 24.

Hall is accused of taking state police and multiple agencies in Lawrence, Boyd and Greenup counties on pursuit Jan. 31, which came to an end after a state trooper performed a pit maneuver on the 2000 Chevy Malibu he fled in, according to court records.

After a three-hour stand-off, Hall and a juvenile female gave themselves up to authorities, according to police.

However, the plea almost fell through, much to the visible exasperation of District Court Judge Paul E. Craft and Hall's attorney, Jimmy Lyon Jr.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit that nearly matched his hair and shackled in pink handcuffs, Hall appeared to get confused with all the legal jargon, repeatedly asking the judge if the deal would mean he'd get three years and serve only 20% of the sentence.

"I'm losing my patience," the judge replied. "I need you to tell me whether or not you agree to this. If we can't get this figured out clearly, we'll send you back to the jail and try again next week."

Lyon told the judge the issue at hand was his client was concerned about what will happen to him after he clears up his charges in Greenup County — according to Lyon, at least two other jurisdictions want to take a bite at the suspect's case.

"I have told him again and again, I can't control what happens to him once he leaves this county," Lyon said.

After trying to muddle through the legal paperwork, Craft asked Hall if he knew what he was agreeing to.

"Sir, I'm 19 years old, I've never done anything like this before," Hall said. "I don't understand none of it sir."

Craft then asked Lyon out of the courtroom to further educate the young man about the agreement. After the judge took up a few more matters, he brought Hall back up again.

This time, everything went smoothly.

