Man agrees to plead guilty to 2 counts of rape, 1 count of gross sexual imposition

ZANESVILLE − A Zanesville man charged with sex crimes against minors accepted a plea agreement last week, avoiding a trial set for Jan. 23

Forrest Lee Johnson, 51, was was indicted in October and later that month entered a not guilty plea to four counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, court records show. The offense occurred in June.

On Jan. 18, he plead guilty to two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office. He agreed to and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Anderson said the plea agreement is a victory for the victims and the community.

“Our mission is obtaining justice for the victims and keeping our community safe," he said. "This outcome accomplishes both of those goals. This case started because one victim felt comfortable talking to the local school resource officer, who then took action and referred this case for investigation.

“I hope that this plea will bring some peace to the victims and hope to their lives."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Man agrees to 25-year sentence for sex crimes involving minors