Man agrees to plead guilty in firebombing of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action's office

Damaged books are strewn across the office of Wisconsin Family Action Director Julaine Appling Sunday morning in Madison.

MADISON – The man indicted in the May 2022 firebombing of a prominent anti-abortion group's office in Madison has agreed to plead guilty, according to a court filing.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury faces a minimum of five years in prison, and could face a maximum of 20 years along with financial penalties of up to $250,000.

Roychowdhury, 30, was arrested in March and indicted by a grand jury in April. He is charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. He pleaded not guilty in April, then in June sought to have the case dismissed arguing the federal arson under which he was charged is unconstitutional. That motion was denied in August.

In the proposed agreement, federal prosecutors agree to recommend that Roychowdhury's sentece be reduced for accepting responsibility, and Roychowdhury acknowledges the court may ignore that recommendation.

Federal prosecutors accuse Roychowdhury of efforts to "terrorize" and "intimidate" by vandalizing and setting a fire in the Madison offices of Wisconsin Family Action in spring of 2022. Madison Fire and Police departments responded early in the morning on May 8, 2022, to a 911 call reporting flames coming from the organization’s office on Madison’s north side.

According to the plea agreement, Roychowdhury and "at least one" other person traveled to the organization's office and "maliciously damaged" it by means of fire.

The incident occurred days after a leaked draft indicated that the U.S. Supreme Court was about to overturn Roe v. Wade, its 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion.

A threat is spray painted on the building wall near Wisconsin Family Action's offices in Madison.

“If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was painted in cursive on the building’s outside wall, along with the “anarchy” symbol and an anti-police slogan.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was started using a device "consistent with the appearance and components of a Molotov cocktail," according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators used DNA evidence, surveillance and social media to track down Roychowdhury nearly a year after the incident took place. Key elements in the investigation included an apparent handwriting match in another graffiti incident and DNA obtained from a half-eaten burrito discarded in a garbage can.

Under the plea agreement, Roychowdhury agrees the facts gathered by federal prosecutors would be proveable beyond a reasonable doubt if the case went to trial.

Wisconsin Family Action officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man to plead guilty in Wisconsin Family Action firebombing