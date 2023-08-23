Man airlifted after being hit by SUV in Boone, police say

Someone was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV Thursday night, Boone police said.

A 2013 Ford Escape hit the 19-year-old man at about 8:50 p.m. He was trying to cross traffic on Blowing Rock Road near Highway 105, police said.

He is currently being treated at Johnson City Medical Center.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

