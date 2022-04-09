Man airlifted to Regional One after being shot in Arkansas dies, police say

The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Arkansas.

Police said it happened at the 1000 block of Cherry Street in Helena around 9:33 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man lying on the front porch with gunshot wounds to the back, according to police.

Police identified the victim as Cornelius Borum, 50.

Borum was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where he died, according to police.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in this case.

This investigation is ongoing.

For any tips or information regarding this incident, please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

