Man with AK-47 style rifle shot and killed by trooper outside Tok motel, authorities say

Oct. 30—An Alaska state trooper shot and killed a 21-year-old man who was seen brandishing an AK-47 style rifle outside a Tok motel room early Monday, according to an online dispatch.

Guests at the motel called 911 around 2:35 a.m. to report a man trying to break into their room, troopers said. A Tok-based trooper responded to the area.

"Due to the adult male's actions, the trooper shot the adult male with their handgun," troopers wrote.

They identified the man who died as Timothy Thomas of Northway. An initial statement from troopers did not provide details about what actions Thomas had taken. He died at the scene and no one else was injured, according to troopers.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the shooting and Thomas' body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, troopers said.

The trooper who shot him was placed on administrative leave for 72 hours, per department policy, troopers said. The investigation will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.