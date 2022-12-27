Man in alleged racist, homophobic attack caught on camera in California arrested

Man in alleged racist, homophobic attack caught on camera in California arrested
Pilar Arias
·2 min read

Police in California have arrested a Denver man for an alleged hate crime incident on Christmas Eve at a fast food restaurant in San Ramon.

Jordan Krah, 40, has been charged with two counts of hate crime, according to KTVU FOX 2. He allegedly approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out and harassed the friends with homophobic and racist attacks, police said.

"You're filming yourself while eating? You're weird homosexuals," Krah reportedly said while Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves trying different menu items.

"It was a really big shock factor," Kim told KTVU. "He did not look entirely mentally well. He just kept on spewing nonsense."

Krah is not seen in the video, but can be heard clearly. He apparently continued to harass the two as they attempted to dine.

"Are you Japanese or Korean," he said. "Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?"

"Honestly, if I didn't record it, I wouldn't have believed that it happened because, even some of the words he said, in the heat of the moment, I didn't realize he called himself a slave master. I completely blanked out he threatened to spit on us as well," Kim said.

The video caused San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson to take to Twitter to identify Krah.

Carlson said the suspect was in a Silver Mustang with a Florida license plate and is believed to have displayed similar behavior in another incident.

Abigail Halili and her siblings of Filipino descent say as they peeked into a store in downtown Danville on Christmas Day they experienced a similar rant.

The man yelled, "You guys are gonna vandalize the shop, you're gonna rob the place, I don't trust you guys. Leave! You guys are Filipino idiots!" Halili told KTVU.

