Man allegedly assaults Colorado Springs police officer with chair
Feb. 17—A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers in Colorado Springs' south side Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Officers responded to 1610 Lenmar Drive around 9:30 a.m. where a man had allegedly taken a large quantity of prescription medication. . Police said the man was reportedly violent and had hammers and other weapons in a room with him.
Police said they told the man he was to be placed on a mental health hold . However, while being placed in custody, the man allegedly assaulted multiple officers. Police said he struck one officer with a chair, headbutted another, and kicked a third.
The suspect was identified by police as 42-year-old Travis Allen Cockrill. He was taken into custody, medically cleared and taken to the El Paso County jail, police said.
