Man allegedly assaults wife after domestic dispute

Jun. 23—Daniel Hale, 48, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond Police Department on Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with a minor injury.

According to a citation, the officer responded to Brandy Lane in reference to a domestic violence call. The officer spoke with the victim who allegedly told the officer her husband, Hale, came home and started having a psychotic episode.

The victim allegedly told the officer Hale started yelling at her and telling her to get into the kitchen to cook something to eat. According to the citation, the two argued for a few minutes, and Hale allegedly punched the victim on the top of her head out of anger.

According to the citation, the officer noticed a red pump knot on the top left side of the victim's head.

The officer spoke with Hale, who allegedly said he had come home after "scrapping all day." He allegedly told police that the victim started yelling at him when he walked into their apartment. Hale allegedly told the officer that after a few minutes, he had had enough. He allegedly denied hitting the victim initially.

However, after the officer told Hale that the victim had a pump knot on her head and allegedly told police that Hale had hit her, he allegedly replied, "Who wouldn't?"

Hale was charged and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Officer allegedly found stolen firearm, meth, marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in man's car

Jason Dunn, 39, Richmond, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff Department on Thursday and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than or equal to four grams of cocaine/first-offense/enhancement), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense/methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property (firearm).

According to a citation, the officer saw a 2010 Kia passenger car traveling on Irvine Road. A check of the vehicle's registration showed the owner, Dunn, to have a warrant for his arrest. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

Story continues

The officer spoke with Dunn, determined he was the registered owner, and checked his license to confirm the active warrant.

Before having Dunn exit the vehicle, the officer asked him if he had any firearms or anything illegal on him that the officer should be aware of. Dunn allegedly told the officer about a handgun on his right hip. The officer removed the Taurus 9 millimeter, checked the serial number, and learned that the handgun had been reported stolen.

The officer asked for consent to search the vehicle, and Dunn allegedly consented.

According to the citation, the officer searched the vehicle and allegedly found a black zip-up pouch that contained the following: a sandwich-style bag containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, a tied baggie containing approximately 3.2 gross gram weight (GGW) of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, a clear glass methamphetamine pipe, a small marijuana grinder with residue, a clear cylinder with a rubber top containing a sandwich-style baggie containing approximately 1.3 GGW of a white crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and approximately ten more unused sandwich bags and more items commonly used for drug paraphernalia.

The officer read Dunn his Miranda rights, and he agreed to speak to the officer. He allegedly confined the white powdery substance was cocaine, and the white crystallized substance was methamphetamine.

According to the citation, Dunn allegedly told the officer he bought the stolen handgun from the London Flea Market for $200 approximately three months ago.

Dunn was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

* Jeffery Estes, 38, Irvine, third-degree terroristic threatening.

* Richard Lewis, 44, Manchester, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others of $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of burglary tools.

* Kateisha Tillery, 27, Tynerq, third-degree burglary (complicity), theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (complicity), second-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree wanton endagerment.

* Timothy Vanwinkle, 27, Richmond, tampering with witness.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.