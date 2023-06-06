Man allegedly attacked ex with small wooden bat

Jun. 6—A 57-year-old man accused of taking a bat to an ex-girlfriend in Marion late last month faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

James Stenton Wagar is scheduled to appear before Judge Robert Allison on June 22 for his arraignment on the felony count. He was released from the Flathead County Detention Center on his own recognizance on June 1, according to jail records.

Wagar allegedly showed up at his cousin's home in Marion, where his ex was staying, armed with a bat on May 30. The victim told investigators that he struck her on the right leg with the small wooden bat, according to court documents.

The blow caused her pain, she allegedly told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities later interviewed Wagar, who allegedly admitted to pushing his victim to the ground. During the conversation, deputies spotted a small wooden bat inside Wagar's vehicle and arrested the 57-year-old, court documents said.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

