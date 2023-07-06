Man allegedly attacked fast food employees, deputies

Jul. 6—A man who allegedly attacked fast food restaurant employees before turning on sheriff's deputies late last month now faces multiple charges in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors brought David Michael Miller, 36, up on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest following his June 30 arrest outside a fast food joint on U.S. 2 near Kalispell. Expected to be arraigned Aug. 3 before Judge Robert Allison, Miller is being held in the county jail with bail set at $75,000.

Employees summoned deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office to the restaurant about 4:43 a.m., court documents said. Miller allegedly entered the business using a side door propped open for a deliveryman and began screaming at workers while throwing items around the restaurant.

Miller, described as shirtless, shoeless and sweaty, was ramming an object into the side door when deputies arrived, according to court documents. Though they tried to talk with him, Miller was rambling and unfocused, court documents said.

Miller allegedly repeatedly asked deputies to shoot him.

When they asked him to sit on the ground, Miller charged at them, according to court documents. He tried to grapple with one deputy, who fended him off until other law enforcement personnel arrived at the restaurant, court documents said. Miller allegedly tore a Velcro strap from her vest during the scuffle.

He then began picking up and throwing traffic cones at deputies and the delivery truck driver, court documents said. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, Miller allegedly turned to throwing rocks before fleeing.

Though Miller later tried to climb up a tree to evade deputies, authorities eventually took him into custody, court documents said. Deputies suspected that Miller was high at the time, according to court documents.

Employees of the fast food restaurant later told authorities that the side door to the building broke in the incident, resulting in about $5,000 in repair work.

If convicted, Miller faces 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine for felony criminal mischief. Misdemeanor resisting arrest is punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of $500.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.