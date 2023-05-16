Man allegedly attacked housemates with hammer at Grandview home for ‘sense of revenge’

A 37-year-old man has been charged in a hammer attack that seriously injured two adults and a teenager inside the Grandview home they shared, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors charged Collins I. Milimu with three counts each of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. He also faces one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the attack.

The alleged attack occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 13000 block of Manchester Avenue in Grandview.

According to court documents, Grandview police responded after a neighbor called police saying an teen with an injury to the left side of his head showed up at the caller’s home. The caller told police he could not understand the teen due to his injuries, but provided the teen’s address.

Arriving officers spotted Milimu leaving the home. Milimu fled and after a brief foot chase he was detained. Milimu had a deep laceration on his right palm and several lacerations to his index and middle fingers, according to court documents.

As officers detained Milimu, a dispatcher notified them a 911 call had been received and all that could be heard was heavy breathing and someone asking for help and an ambulance. The call traced back to the home Milimu had fled, according to court documents.

Officers forced their way into the home and found two adults with life-threatening injuries and a young child with minor injuries. Two other children were asleep.

As officers administered first aid to one of the adults, the victim told them Milimu allegedly hit him, according to court documents.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. The two adults remain in the ICU. One adult is in and out of consciousness. The other is unconscious on a ventilator and will require a steel plate on the right side of her head. She will likely be paralyzed in some capacity on her left side, according to court documents.

The teen is being treated for a traumatic brain injury and depressed left skull fracture. After emergency surgery, the teen was able to provide a statement to police.

The teen said he was playing video games when he heard noises upstairs. Seeing a large amount of blood, he returned to his bedroom and locked his door. Milimu allegedly broke down the door and struck the teen in the head with a hammer. The teen said he believed the hammer was stuck in his head.

As the teen ran upstairs, Milimu allegedly hit him with a baseball bat several times. One of the adults then fought with Milimu and the teen fled to a neighbor’s home.

Inside the home, police found a large amount of blood on the stairway from the entry way on to the main level of the house, including in the kitchen, a hallway and bathroom. While examining the kitchen, which was covered in blood on the floors, cabinets and walls, investigators found a baseball bat and a knife, according to court documents.

A small claw hammer was found in the dining room adjacent to the kitchen, according to court documents. The door to the teen’s basement was heavily damaged with markings consistent with the claw of a hammer.

During questioning, Milimu allegedly told investigators he had been drinking and became upset because he felt the others had disrespected him. He told police he became enraged and grabbed a hammer and allegedly struck the two adults as they were sleeping on a couch.

Milimu allegedly told investigators he believed the three victims were conspiring against him. He also allegedly said he needed his “sense of revenge.”

Prosecutors have asked that Milimu be held without bond.