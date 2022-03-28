Man allegedly attempted to rape 11-year-old girl, Memphis police say

A man is behind bars after Memphis Police say he tried to forcibly rape an 11-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, Michael Hardimon, 50, made the victim undress and lay down while she fought back.

The incident happened at an apartment in southeast Memphis.

After police were notified, the girl was taken to the Rape Crisis Center in stable condition, the affidavit said.

Hardimon is charged with aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape of a child.

