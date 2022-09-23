Man allegedly attempted to steal car from city’s impound lot, Memphis police say

An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly trying to steal a car from the city’s impound lot before running from police.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), at 3:15 a.m. on Friday, officers working at the city lot saw three suspects inside a Dodge Challenger attempting to leave the lot.

When officers stopped the car, the suspects fled on foot.

One of the suspects, Joseph Herod, was located and arrested.

According to police, he’s charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 and Evading on Foot.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



