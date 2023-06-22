Man who allegedly beat, set woman on fire in Butler Co. charged with aggravated murder

The man accused of beating a woman and setting her on fire could get the death penalty.

Brenda Scott, 50, died a month after she jumped from the second-story window of her home.

Now, Robbi Robinson Jr. faces an upgraded charge of aggravated murder, according to our news partners at WCPO.

On May 11, Scott was in a bedroom of a home on Arroyo Ridge when her boyfriend’s son reportedly assaulted her and then set her on fire.

Robinson, 23, was arrested at the scene.

Last week Robinson was found competent to stand trial.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser pointed to elements of the crime that meet the death penalty specification, including prior calculation, alleging Scott was splashed with an accelerant in an upstairs bedroom and punched in the face by Robinson before she jumped from the window while on fire.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 6 for a plea or trial setting.



