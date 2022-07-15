Man allegedly beaten unconscious at Savin Hill T stop; police searching for person of interest

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unresponsive at an MBTA station after an alleged attack on July 8, according to authorities.

Transit Police say at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a man that was unconscious inside the Savin Hill T stop. The man was suffering from trauma to the face and chest area, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police also believe the victim was attacked by a possible acquaintance.

The man pictured is considered a person of interest in this case, according to Transit Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



