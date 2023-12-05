Man allegedly beats victim unconscious, robs him of $20 outside Myrtle Beach store

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday after beating a man until he was unconscious and stealing his phone and $20 in his wallet, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Cedric Devon Simmons was charged with kidnapping, strong arm robbery and possession of drugs. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he remains Tuesday on a $155,000 bond.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. outside a convenience store on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the 21-year-old victim lying on his back unconscious in front of the store, according to the report. EMS was providing medical treatment.

An employee at the store told police that Simmons and the victim came inside the store prior to the incident, the report said. After they exited, the employee heard a commotion and went outside to find the victim lying on the ground.

Witnesses told police that Simmons struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground, and then began going through the victim’s pockets. He allegedly removed all the victim’s property, throwing it on the ground, the report said.

While going through the man’s pockets, Simmons repeatedly would pick the victim up and drop him back on the ground, the report said.

Simmons then took the victim’s cell phone and wallet lying next to him and walked to a vehicle and fled the area. He was found later at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard, where he was arrested.

It appears that the two met at the bus transfer station before the assault, the report said.