Man allegedly bilks more than $40,000 from his mother in Whatcom County

A man is suspected bilked more than $40,000 from his mother in Whatcom County through numerous unauthorized withdrawals while making purchases for her.

The Lynden Police Department booked James Patrick Garding Jr., 52 of Marysville, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, April 22, on suspicion of first-degree theft. Jail records show Garding was released later the same day.

Lynden Police were notified Sept. 22, 2020, by Adult Protective Services investigator who had received some financial documentation about the victim’s finances, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The victim told Adult Protective Services that she was home-bound and that she had given her debit card to Garding to purchase groceries for her, documents state, adding that the victim believed Garding had been taking more than she had authorized. The victim identified a number of unauthorized transactions made by Garding going back to 2016.

The victim estimated that $40,000 had been stolen during those years, according to documents.

Police investigators spoke to Garding, documents state, and he said that he did owe the victim money, but that she had allowed him to borrow it. He estimated the amount he owed at $47,000.

Court records show Garding was issued a summons on Feb. 22 and he was arraigned on Friday. A jury trial is scheduled to begin July 5.