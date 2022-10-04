Man allegedly bit Memphis Police officer, gave false identity during traffic stop

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly biting a police officer and resisting arrest during traffic stop.

On Oct. 3, a Memphis Police officer responded to an impersonation at Jackson Avenue and Eva Street.

According to an affidavit, police initiated a traffic stop with blue lights and sirens on a Kia Spectra traveling eastbound on Jackson with unreadable tags and a tinted cover over the temporary tag.

The driver was identified and showed to have no driver’s license, police said.

A passenger in the backseat asked if he could get out of the car and the officer refused. The passenger then gave police a social security number multiple times that did not match the photo ID, records show.

When the passenger was asked to get out, he became irate.

Police said he ran from the car and continued to refuse commands.

The suspect resisted arrest by pushing and pulling away from police and hiding his hands below his waistband.

He was eventually detained and made to lay on the concrete near the gas pumps.

He was tazed twice before being taken into custody, records show.

The suspect, identified as Marco Smith, 44, allegedly bit an officer in the thumb.

The officer was taken to Methodist University hospital with a possible broken thumb.

Smith had several warrants including aggravated assault, intention to evade arrest in auto, and vandalism $1,000 or less, records show.

When he was placed inside the squad car, Smith allegedly began spitting inside the car and yelled ‘I have AIDS’ while hitting his head on the cage.

The driver of the car was issued a citation and released.

Smith was taken to Regional One for medical clearance before being taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Criminal Impersonation, Assault Against First Responder, Resisting Official Detention, and Evading Arrest

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: