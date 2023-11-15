Man allegedly bites off piece of MPD officer’s ear during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after Memphis Police say he strangled an officer and bit off a piece of his ear during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford F-150. The tag plates came back to a Buick Century.

The driver, later identified as Marcus Johnson, threw a brown leather pouch on the ground before the officer approached him. Jonhson then gave the officer vehicle information that came back to a female.

MPD says the officer tried to take Johnson into custody, but he started fighting.

He allegedly strangled the officer and bit off a piece of his right ear. He hit the officer several times in the face and stomach and pulled his weapon and taser from his belt.

Eventually, the officer took Johnson into custody. He also took the leather pouch that had been dropped on the ground.

The following items were found inside the pouch, according to reports:

Marijuana

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Ecstasy

Xanax

Both Johnson and the officer were taken to Baptist East for treatment. It was later discovered that Johnson’s license had been revoked and he had no proof of insurance.

Marcus Johnson is charged with four counts of possession of a substance with intention to sell, criminal impersonation, attempted second-degree murder, resisting officials retention, driving while license suspended, violation of financial law, and violation of vehicle registration.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

