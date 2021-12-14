Man allegedly blows powdery drug into air after arrest

Dec. 14—A Richmond man received additional charges after he allegedly blew shards of a crystal-like drug into the air while in a room with several officers.

Phillip M. Cain, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promotion of contraband, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and first-degree possession of opiates.

Richmond police were dispatched to Wal Mart after a witness stated she observed a male wearing a black jacket and black pants select and hide jewelry and merchandise on his person.

According to arrest citations, the arresting officer made contact with a male matching the description (Cain) in the shop vac isle. The officer identified himself and the reason he was on the scene to Cain, who was identified and detained for suspected shoplifting.

The citation stated Cain verbally consented to a search, where a cut plastic purple straw was found in his pants pocket. Allegedly, the straw contained a powdery white drug residue. A further search was conducted in the store's loss prevention room. A citation noted no merchandise was found on Cain at the time of the search.

Text in the citation said Cain had on several layers of clothing, including a third pair of shorts. The pockets of those shorts allegedly contained a plastic baggie holding a crystal-like substance. The officer identified the substance as methamphetamine. Cain was read his rights and taken to the Madison County Detention Center, where he declined to speak to the officer any further.

According to the citation, Cain was warned not to take any drugs, guns, or knives into the jail. While being booked at the detention center, a necklace Cain allegedly admitted contained "pills" was found on his chest. The pills were later identified online as morphine sulphate. The citation alleges Cain admitted to not having a prescription for the pills.

The citation stated a substance identified as methamphetamine was found folded in a white piece of paper in Cain's wallet. While the jail deputy was handling the piece of paper, Cain allegedly turned toward the deputy and blew into the paper, scattering the substance into the air in the room — tampering with the evidence and endangering the health of the two jail deputies and the arresting officer.

Other arrests include:

—Keith Allen Agee, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Timothy Burns, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with trafficking in heroin, and first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.