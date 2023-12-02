Man allegedly bought 100 pounds of drugs from undercover agents

Dec. 2—Bryson Makaio Couch, 39, is accused of buying the drugs from two undercover Homeland Security Investigations agents.

A man who bought more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin for $134, 000 from undercover federal agents in a room at The Kahala Hotel &Resort on Wednesday made his initial appearance in federal court Friday.

Bryson Makaio Couch, 39, is accused of buying the drugs from two undercover Homeland Security Investigations agents.

He is charged with a single count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Albanese filed a motion Thursday to detain Couch at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu, until trial. Couch's detention hearing is set for 10 :30 a.m. Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 :30 a.m. Dec. 15 in Trader's court.

His attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Melinda K. Yamaga, did not immediately reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment. Albanese declined comment.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Couch met with an undercover agent Nov. 2 at the Cheesecake Factory in Ka ­polei, allegedly agreeing to buy methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

On Tuesday, Couch and the undercover agent agreed that the agent would "sell 100 pounds of methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine, and one kilogram of heroin " to Couch for $134, 000.

On Wednesday, Couch met the undercover agent and another undercover HSI agent at The Kahala Hotel &Resort.

Couch, another man and the undercover agent were seen by law enforcement officers walking toward the lobby area, and Couch was allegedly carrying a white bag.

A short time later, Couch, the unnamed male and the undercover agent met in a room, where the second undercover HSI agent was waiting.

The agents used drugs from previous seizures and packed 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 kilograms of cocaine and 1 kilogram of heroin into three separate suitcases that were laid open in front of Couch in the hotel room.

Couch allegedly handed over $134, 000 in a white bag. He was arrested by officers with the Honolulu Police Department when he walked out of the hotel room.

In April 2010, Couch was arrested by federal agents and Honolulu police after he was caught selling rock cocaine and methamphetamine. He was sentenced to six years in federal prison after accepting a plea agreement.

In the 2010 case Couch was found in possession of several shotguns, ammunition, a.38-caliber revolver and a medieval mace : a spiked metal ball attached to a metal handle by a chain.