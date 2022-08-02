Man allegedly broke into elementary school 3 times, stole over $8K in school property, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a local elementary school three times and stealing thousands in school property.

On August 1, Memphis Police officers responded to Westside Elementary School for a ‘holding prisoner’ call, according to an affidavit.

School officers had a man identified as Thompson Puckett in custody for breaking into the school.

According to police, the officers had received an activation alarm and seen Puckett coming into the school.

Puckett had been seen on two other occasions on surveillance video burglarizing the school, according to the affidavit.

Puckett was seen on video taking power tools and other items from a school cart.

He allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of school property during the three burglaries

Building security made three separate trips to secure the building after each burglary, police said.

Puckett refused to give a statement. He was taken to 201 Poplar for booking and processing.

He’s charged with 3 counts of aggravated burglary and theft of property $2,500 - $10,000, records show.

