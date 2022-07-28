Man allegedly shot and killed ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after jumping out apartment window

A man is charged with murder after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and killing her new boyfriend.

The incident happened July 24 at the Manor Park East apartments in the 1500 block of Parkway Circle.

A woman and her boyfriend were inside her apartment when the bedroom door opened, waking them up, according to an affidavit.

The woman saw a gloved hand reach in and turn on the lights, Memphis Police said.

While checking the apartment, the pair saw a downstairs window and the front door open.

The woman called MPD to report a burglary, and the pair waited for officers downstairs.

According to police, a suspect fired a shot from the apartment balcony, nearly hitting the pair.

As they ran upstairs, the woman recognized her ex-boyfriend, identified as Roemello Cash, running past her, the affidavit said.

Cash was armed with a handgun and chased the other man to the third story of the apartment.

The man then jumped out of a window and Cash followed, police said.

The woman heard multiple gunshots as she ran out the front door.

She said she saw Cash pick up the other man and dump him beside a dumpster, according to the affidavit.

Cash then fled the scene.

The gunfire woke up a witness, who told police she saw the men jump from the third-story window.

The witness said Cash shot the victim multiple times before putting him in the dumpster.

According to police, officers found the victim’s body beside the dumpster.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and possession/employment of a firearm during dangerous felony, records show.

