Man allegedly broke into south Sacramento home, licked feet of child and mother, deputies say

Investigators used DNA evidence to track down a man who is accused of breaking into a south Sacramento home before he licked the feet of a 9-year-old girl and her mother as they slept in their living room, sheriff’s officials said.

Terrell Maurice Abston, 38, was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, burglary and battery, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials said an unknown male suspect on April 27 entered through a window at an apartment near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The suspect got inside the home and approached the girl sleeping in the living room.

The child woke up, and the suspect made a gesture telling the girl to be quiet. Sheriff’s officials said the child covered herself with a blanket.

The suspect then began licking the foot of the girl’s mother, who was sleeping beside her daughter. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect also sucked the mother’s toe. The mother woke up and yelled, which caused the suspect to leave the apartment.

Deputies were called to the home. They collected evidence from the scene, including evidentiary swabs of both victims’ feet.

Sheriff’s officials said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab conducted a forensic examination of the swabs and obtained a DNA match that linked Abston to DNA evidence taken from the feet of one of the victims.

Abston remained in custody Friday at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown. He was being held without bail. When he was arrested last week, he already was in custody on an unrelated burglary charge, sheriff’s officials said. He was initially booked at the jail May 5, eight days after the south Sacramento break-in.

Abston appeared for his arraignment Aug. 31 in Sacramento Superior Court. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 19 for further proceedings in his criminal case, court records show.