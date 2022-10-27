Man allegedly brought gun, drugs to local high school

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly bringing drugs and a gun to the parking lot of a local school.

The incident happened Oct. 26 at Cordova High School near Berryhill and Chimneyrock.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a deputy on patrol in the area noticed a blue Chevrolet Malibu parked in the school parking lot with all the lights off.

A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, and the deputy initiated a check due to the high rate of crime in the area, according to the affidavit.

The driver, Kevin Charleston, 23, told the deputy there was marijuana in the vehicle and handed over a plastic bag containing the suspected marijuana.

Charleston was detained and another deputy arrived to help with a probable cause search.

During the search deputies found a Glock handgun, the affidavit said.

The gun and marijuana were tagged into evidence, and the marijuana tested positive for THC.

Its total weight was 1.6 grams, records show.

Charleston then had someone remove the vehicle from the school’s parking lot.

He was taken to 201 Poplar.

Charleston is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Violation of Drug-Free School Zone Law, and Carrying Weapon on School Property, records show.

