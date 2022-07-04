Man allegedly burned woman with lit Pop-Tart box before strangling her with power cord, police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman with a power cord and burning her arm with a lit Pop-Tart box.

The incident happened Aug. 26, 2021, in the 3900 block of Pleasant Cove.

Memphis Police responded around 2 a.m. to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police that a man started an argument with her, then the fight turned physical.

The victim was sitting in her vehicle when the man, identified as Joshua Cox, 30, lit a Pop-Tart box on fire and threw it on her, police said.

The victim suffered burns to her arm.

Cox then wrapped a power cord around the woman’s neck and began to strangle her, according to the affidavit.

The victim was able to get free before Cox allegedly punched her in the face several times.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, records show.

