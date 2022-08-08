Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, led police on chase while owner clung to window

A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with the owner inside.

On Aug. 6, a Memphis Police officer responded to a carjacking at Quince Road/Mt. Moriah Road around 12:15 a.m.

The officer was en route to a call on Getwell Road when they saw a white four-door vehicle traveling northbound on Mt. Moriah.

According to an affidavit, a man was sitting in the trunk, laying on the rear windshield of the vehicle, while gripping the sides to keep from falling off.

The officer activated blue lights.

When the vehicle refused to stop and disregarded a red light.

The vehicle was going around 20 mph and finally stopped at Mt. Moriah/Quince, police said.

The driver, identified as Tommy Cochran, 46, was detained.

A victim said he was on the phone with police when Cochran put a knife to him and his friends and stole the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Another officer at an Exxon in the 3400 block of Park Avenue where the victims were carjacked confirmed there were two victims present who said Cochran stole their friend’s vehicle and put a knife to them.

Both victims said they immediately got out of the vehicle, a Kia Forte, and ran.

One victim said, “I jumped on the trunk of the car because I worked hard to buy it,” the affidavit said.

Cochran admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Officers found two black magazines with 9mm shell rounds inside as well as a silver knife.

Cochran complained of chest pains and was taken to Regional One.

He’s charged with 3 counts of Carjacking, Disregarding a Red Light, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and Aggravated Kidnapping, records show.

