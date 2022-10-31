Man allegedly carrying illegal Glock 9-millimeter arrested after high-speed chase in Hartford

A man driving a stolen vehicle who was allegedly carrying a modified automatic handgun and a high-capacity magazine was arrested after a police chase into Hartford’s North End on Sunday night, according to the East Hartford Police Department.

East Hartford police said they observed 21-year-old Mehki Thompson, who had two active failure-to-appear warrants, driving a stolen blue Honda Accord near the 100 block of Park Avenue Sunday night.

As police tried to stop him, he fled the scene and engaged police in a car chase, according to police. The pursuit continued into the North End of Hartford until Thompson stopped, got out of the vehicle and tried to run on foot, police said.

He was then taken into custody by East Hartford and Hartford police.

According to police, officers found a Glock 9-millimeter handgun that had been converted into an automatic weapon and a 30-round magazine on the passenger seat of the Honda.

Thompson was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, use of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and second-degree larceny.

Thompson had a re-arrest ordered for violation of probation for a felony assault charge from 2019, according to court records. His two active warrants have bonds totaling $1.1 million, police said Monday.