Man allegedly chases and threatens to kill and rape family at Bellingham park

Bellingham Police arrested a man after he allegedly chased several families, including one with an infant son, through a park threatening to rape and kill them with a large cutting instrument.

James Leroy Solvey, 49, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday afternoon, March 30, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Officers were called at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Squalicum Way for the report of a man, later identified as Solvey, chasing a couple with their infant son at Squalicum Creek Park, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log. The family did not know Solvey, who reportedly was carrying a large cutting instrument.

A witness told police that Solvey had done the same thing to other families that were able to avoid Solvey and leave the park before police had arrived, the report states.

Officers located Solvey in a dental center in a nearby strip mall, according to the incident. Because the dental center was open and people were inside, officers made entry to the business and arrested Solvey.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Solvey entered into a deferred disposition, or suspended sentence, on Jan. 6 for a charge of residential burglary after he reportedly broke into a Bellingham apartment on Sept. 10, 2021.

Court records also show Solvey has previous convictions for assault, harassment, burglary, theft and malicious mischief.