Man allegedly chases and threatens to kill and rape family at Bellingham park

Evan Abell/The Bellingham Herald
David Rasbach
·1 min read

Bellingham Police arrested a man after he allegedly chased several families, including one with an infant son, through a park threatening to rape and kill them with a large cutting instrument.

James Leroy Solvey, 49, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday afternoon, March 30, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Officers were called at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Squalicum Way for the report of a man, later identified as Solvey, chasing a couple with their infant son at Squalicum Creek Park, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s incident log. The family did not know Solvey, who reportedly was carrying a large cutting instrument.

A witness told police that Solvey had done the same thing to other families that were able to avoid Solvey and leave the park before police had arrived, the report states.

Officers located Solvey in a dental center in a nearby strip mall, according to the incident. Because the dental center was open and people were inside, officers made entry to the business and arrested Solvey.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Solvey entered into a deferred disposition, or suspended sentence, on Jan. 6 for a charge of residential burglary after he reportedly broke into a Bellingham apartment on Sept. 10, 2021.

Court records also show Solvey has previous convictions for assault, harassment, burglary, theft and malicious mischief.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok is testing a ‘Watch History’ feature — here’s what it will look like

    Finally, you can go back to your favorite videos.

  • Boy, 15, killed 14-year-old outside McDonald’s with single stab to the heart

    Dea-John Reid was killed outside a branch of the fast food chain in Birmingham.

  • Why Exercise Is Much More Than the Pursuit of Fitness

    Bill Hayes's new book, 'Sweat: A History of Exercise,' offers a personal account of a universal tradition Bill Hayes's new book, 'Sweat: A History of Exercise,' offers a personal account of a universal tradition

  • Japan's March factory activity speeds up as COVID impact fades -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace from the prior month in March as domestic demand got a lift from the waning impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Activity in the sector, however, saw a sharp decline in new export orders, as external demand suffered from pandemic curbs in China and Russia's war in Ukraine, which caused supply chain disruptions and price pressures to worsen. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.1 in March, up from a 53.2 flash reading and the previous month's final of 52.7.

  • Oil prices slump as Joe Biden vows to release one million barrels a day

    Biden announced the plans on Thursday in an effort to cool crude prices that are feeding into soaring inflation across the US economy.

  • A driver tried to outrun a Franklin deputy in a stolen car, then she rammed him

    The chase went through 2 cities and 2 counties.

  • Man accused in 3 homicides admits to killings, says he ‘snapped’ during argument with girlfriend

    The man charged in a string of Hampton Roads homicides admitted to all three slayings — saying the killings started when he “snapped” during an argument with his girlfriend and shot the one person who “kept me sane.” Cola W. Beale IV made the confession from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, where he spoke with The Virginian-Pilot and other media outlets Thursday, less than 24 hours ...

  • 'Multiple officers hit!' Bullets fly in Buffalo police chase

    Police radio transmissions captured the chaos on the streets of Buffalo during a wild car chase Tuesday evening in which three officers and the fleeing motorist were shot. One of the three officers struck by gunfire remained hospitalized Wednesday as investigators reconstructed the pursuit, which roared from one side of the city to the other with the gunman firing at officers from the moving vehicle. The driver of the car also was in the hospital after being shot and wounded by police at an intersection in front of a police station, where the chase ended.

  • Our own brush with uncontrolled road rage on a family car trip

    Readers on road rage and how we move on — we hope — from the pandemic.

  • Biden admin seeks to cut home energy bills with $3.2 billion for efficiency

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will make available nearly $3.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law to help Americans lower home energy costs, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday. This investment will help them afford improvements to their homes such as switching to better insulation and ventilation, installing energy efficient heating and cooling systems and upgrading lighting and appliances, she said. "The $3.2 billion we are mobilizing today is about 10 times what we spend on retrofitting homes every year," Granholm said.

  • Amy Schumer Finally Reveals How She Feels About Will Smith Slap Incident

    Schumer was co-hosting the Oscars on Sunday night when the shocking incident occurred.

  • Taylor Hawkins Tribute Planned for Grammy Awards, CBS Says: 'We Will Honor His Memory'

    Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50

  • Two accused of taking jacket from Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills could face felony robbery

    Because the suspects allegedly pushed past a security guard to flee, the incident is a felony "Estes robbery," police said.

  • 2-year/10-year yield curve inverts again after March jobs data

    A closely watched measure of the yield curve moved back into inversion -- with the yield on the 2-year Treasury note trading above the 10-year Treasury note yield --- after a solid March jobs report. The 2-year yield was up around 11 basis points near 2.43%, while the 10-year yield stood at 2.415%. That measure of the curve briefly inverted earlier this week. A persistent inversion the 2-year/10-year curve is seen by investors and economists as a solid recession warning signal, albeit often with

  • Driver in shoot-out, chase with Buffalo police arraigned

    A driver who engaged Buffalo police in a lengthy gunfight, striking and injuring three officers during a haphazard chase that spanned the city, pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder. Kente Bell, 28, was arraigned from his hospital room, where he is recovering from several gunshot wounds sustained during Tuesday's chase and a final hail of gunfire as it ended in front of a police station at a Buffalo intersection. Bell was shot in his neck, arm, leg and hand and underwent surgery at Erie County Medical Center, where he appeared before a judge after regaining consciousness, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who offered dramatic new details of the events.

  • Texas Card House can stay open — for now

    Months after Texas Card House had its certificate of occupancy revoked by the city, the business won its appeal with the Board of Adjustment, meaning the poker room can continue to operate.Why it matters: City attorneys alleged Texas Card House’s business model violated the state constitution’s prohibition on gambling, which could have set a precedent that would end the booming Texas poker scene not only in Dallas, but in Austin and Houston, too.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • 'Geofence warrant' unconstitutional, judge rules in Virginia

    A warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of a 2019 bank robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches, a federal judge has ruled. The decision — believed to be the first of its kind — could make it more difficult for police to continue using an investigative technique that has exploded in popularity in recent years, privacy experts say. The ruling came earlier this month in a closely watched Virginia case in which the robbery suspect argued that the use of a “geofence warrant” violated the Fourth Amendment.

  • 'The desert isn't kind to nylon': Witness recounts tragic accident that led to climber's death in Joshua Tree

    A witness says faulty equipment led to the falling death of Tina Fiori, an experienced and capable climber.

  • Off-duty HCSO deputy shot outside grocery store

    FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice has the latest on the deputy, who is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

  • Readers comment on India Fest, the World’s Greatest Baby Shower and more

    Readers comment on India Fest, the World’s Greatest Baby Shower and more