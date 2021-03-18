Man allegedly chokes wife in drunken fight
Mar. 17—A woman's efforts to keep her husband from driving drunk was met with an alleged act of violence.
Michael Alexander Johnson, 39, of Kalispell, was charged with felony strangulation of a family member after a March 8 incident.
According to charging documents, deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Lake Loop Drive, found the front door broken and the victim crying and shaky.
She said her husband, Johnson, was drunk and wanted the keys to a vehicle. She didn't give him the keys and he allegedly pinched and grabbed her arms, then placed his knee on her throat, making it hard for her to breath.
The victim said she was able to get away, but Johnson came from behind her and placed her in a choke hold, causing her difficulty in breathing. She eventually barricaded herself in her children's bedroom.
A deputy spoke with Johnson and he allegedly said his wife wouldn't give him the car keys and locked him outside so he kicked a hole in the door. He said she scratched his face and he "got in her face, too."
Johnson faces a maximum term of five years in the Montana State Prison.
Johnson was released after posting $40,000 bail March 11.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 8.
