Man allegedly commits lewd act in front of woman and infant; Fall River Police investigating

Police are searching for a man who allegedly flashed a woman and her baby at a convenience store on Tuesday afternoon.

Fall River Police say just before 2:00 p.m., they responded to Dollar Tree on Orswell Street for a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman and her infant child.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

There was no further information available.

