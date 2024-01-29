Man allegedly confesses to killing mother of his children on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning and questioning the death of a Memphis mother who was shot and killed in Frayser Saturday morning after the father of her children allegedly confessed to her killing in a Facebook post.

The man the family says is responsible confessed to the shooting on Facebook, but tonight, the family is furious, because he still walks free.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman dead, man detained after Frayser shooting

In a now-deleted Facebook post that had been shared almost 6,600 times, a man appeared to confess to the shooting of the mother of his children and said he mistook her for someone breaking into his home.

Her family members say they aren’t buying it.

“I know for a fact that she announced herself or she told him that she was on the way over there. I don’t think it was an accident at all,” said a family member.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Alta Vista Avenue in Frayser just before 5 a.m. Saturday, where they found a woman dead.

Her family members identified her as Shunteria Virgous, a 27-year-old mother of two.

Shunteria Virgous

“She was just an all-around sweet person and the things that happened to her and the story that they’re telling, it just doesn’t add up,” said a family member.

The family member we spoke to wants to remain anonymous because he says he is afraid of the man who made the Facebook post.

WREG is not identifying the man because no charges have been filed against him.

“I am furious that no charges have been filed and I’m really hoping that somebody could pick this up and have a thorough investigation going on,” he said.

The family member says the two have been together off and on for eight years, and they share two children.

He says they have a violent and volatile history, but he never expected this.

“I was very surprised. I knew that they’ve had issues but to take it this far? I was very hurt and surprised,” he said.

He describes Shunteria as a loving person and a fabulous mother who was always smiling and laughing.

So, while he and his family work to figure out how to tell her young children their mother will not be coming home, he wants their father to step up and own what he did.

“I think the right thing for him to do is tell the truth. Tell the truth. Give us some closure, let his kids know that he’s the reason for this,” said the family member.

We reached out to the Memphis Police Department for more information. All they would say is the case is still under investigation.

We also reached out to the man the family claims is the shooter in this case to hear his side of things, but so far, we have not heard back.

