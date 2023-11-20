Man allegedly connected to Schuylkill County double homicide released from prison

NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court officials state a man whose property was searched in connection to a Schuylkill County double homicide where two teens were found dead has been released from prison.

28/22 News confirmed with the Schuylkill County Prison that Lamour Branch, 19, was released from prison Monday.

Police stated Branch’s property was searched as part of an investigation into the New Philadelphia homicide where two teens, 16-year-old Angelito Xavier Caraballo, and 18-year-old Hunter Mock, were found dead.

The victims were originally reported missing and later confirmed dead after their bodies were discovered in New Philadelphia approximately 1 mile from Route 209.

Investigators released the search warrant on the homicide case and in it, claimed Branch was allegedly involved in the incident. However, officers have not named Branch as a suspect.

Branch was released from prison after his bail was reduced last week during a hearing to $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on December 5 for the charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief from a different case.

