Man allegedly cut oxygen line at Carthage Area Hospital

Ben Muir, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·1 min read

Apr. 9—CARTHAGE — A 30-year-old has been charged with reckless endangerment after he allegedly cut the oxygen line from the Carthage Area Hospital.

Shaun M. Bohn, of 310 S. James St., was charged by village police Thursday with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing.

At about 4:50 p.m. on March 19, Mr. Bohn allegedly shut off the oxygen supply to the hospital, creating a grave risk of death to two patients inside, according to village police. Mr. Bohn allegedly gained access to the oxygen tanks by breaking two padlocks that kept a fence around them locked.

Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber said Mr. Bohn was involved in an altercation at the hospital the day before he allegedly cut the oxygen off; however, he could only speculate on the motive for the alleged act. He said an alarm immediately sounded and the oxygen was turned back on within minutes.

The hospital issued the following statement on Friday.

"Safety measures are in place to protect our patients from many threats," it said. "Fortunately, our staff responded quickly to the threat and notified law enforcement while mitigating the risk to our patients and the facility. We are proud of our staff and grateful for law enforcement actions."

Mr. Bohn was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and issued tickets to appear in Village Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Autumn Adeigbo RTW Fall 2021

    The L.A.-based designer has Hollywood fans, Silicon Valley investors, New York fashion mentors and a knack for balancing color and print, drama and ease.

  • Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $61.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day.

  • Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $662 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.69, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session.

  • Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $57.68, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day.

  • Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $226.65, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day.

  • Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $485.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $181.26, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Russia, China Team Up to Peddle Insane U.S. COVID Lab Theory

    PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Cold War could be coming back with a vengeance, and the U.S.’s top adversaries are dusting off some old-school Soviet tactics.Russian and Chinese government officials have recently teamed up to publicly accuse the U.S. of creating biological weapons near their borders and suggesting that Americans are responsible for creating COVID-19.Speaking to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant on Thursday, Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s Security Council secretary, said: “I suggest that you pay attention to the fact that biological laboratories under U.S. control are growing by leaps and bounds all over the world. And—by a strange coincidence—mainly near the Russian and Chinese borders.”Patrushev, who formerly served as director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)—the main successor organization to the Soviet KGB—added that “outbreaks of diseases uncharacteristic of these regions” have been recorded in areas adjacent to these alleged bio-labs. He then openly accused the U.S. of developing biological weapons in those facilities.Like clockwork, Russian state media echoed and disseminated Patrushev’s accusations against the U.S. But this time, they were accompanied by an official statement from China’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Lijian Zhao, who tweeted: “The US bio-military activities are not transparent, safe or justified. In Ukraine alone, the US has set up 16 bio-labs. Why does the US need so many labs all over the world? What activities are carried out in those labs, including the one in Fort Detrick?”Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Zhao voiced the same accusations during an official press briefing, where he identified Russia as his source on the matter. “I noticed that Russia recently asked the US again about their military and biological activities in Fort Detrick and in Ukraine,” said Zhao. “Other countries also expressed similar concerns.”The unsubstantiated allegations against the U.S. and Ukraine have come at a particularly convenient time for Putin, who has recently intensified Kremlin efforts to absorb the Donbas region. In February of this year, the Russian president ominously promised that “[The Kremlin] will never turn [its] back on Donbas, no matter what."Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik, doubled down on promoting Russia’s takeover of Eastern Ukraine, with repeated urges for “Mother Russia” to “take Donbas home.” By presenting Ukraine as a national security threat to Russia, and alleging its involvement in the manufacturing of deadly bio-weapons, the Kremlin is able further justify its increasingly aggressive posture towards its highly coveted neighboring territoryJust as Trump had aided an outbreak of violence against Asian-Americans by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and spreading unsubstantiated claims that the virus was made in a Wuhan lab, opponents of the U.S. have strived to cultivate that type of hostility against America on a global scale. Both Russia and China stand to benefit from pinning the blame for the pandemic on the U.S., and if Ukraine can be theoretically implicated, too—all the better for the Kremlin.It’s not the first time Russia claims that the U.S. is creating and disseminating deadly diseases around the world. In 1992, Russia perpetuated a KGB disinformation campaign that falsely alleged that the virus that caused AIDS was the product of biological weapons experiments conducted by the U.S. During the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, Russian propaganda outlets spread conspiracy theories that the virus had been created by the U.S. in collaboration with Great Britain and South Africa.There is another common denominator to these disinformation tactics: In addition to accusing the U.S. of engaging in worldwide biological warfare, the Kremlin is simultaneously positioning itself as a lone savior.“[Russia] saved Africa from Ebola,” Olga Skabeeva of Russia’s state-TV’s 60 Minutes proudly declared last month. While attempting to discredit COVID-19 vaccines created by Western countries, Russian state media outlets have frequently praised “Sputnik V” as the world’s best coronavirus vaccine, even as troubling information about the Russian-made vaccine continues to emerge.To overcome the suspension of disbelief and promote the idea that the U.S. is capable of the worst kind of abuses against humanity, Russian propagandists are now resorting to an all-too-familiar dehumanization tactic: painting America as a super-villain.“[Americans] don’t even have the word “soulfulness” in the English language,” RT’s Margarita Simonyan recently proclaimed on Russian television. “We’re soulful. They’re not like us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police reform stalls in Washington a year after George Floyd's death

    Police reform remains a fixture in the public's mind as the trial for George Floyd's killing proceeds. What is Washington doing?

  • World War II-era bombs found lying among prized corals off Hawaii, endangering divers

    The bombs could damage highly prized coral habitats, experts say.

  • Dustin Johnson to miss 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Elon Musk's brain-chip company, Neuralink, released a video of a monkey playing video games with its mind

    Musk has boasted of getting monkeys to play video games through a brain chip before, but this may be the first time Neuralink has shown it in action.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.