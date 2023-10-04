A man was allegedly denied a job at Centre Care for using medical marijuana. Now he’s suing

A nursing home in Centre County was sued Tuesday by a man who claimed he was turned away from a job after telling an interviewer he uses medical marijuana.

Seth Unger, of Centre County, was prescribed medical marijuana for anxiety, his attorneys wrote in the 10-page federal lawsuit. The disorder, the lawsuit argued, gained him protection under the 1990 law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability.

Unger applied to Centre Care to work as a nursing assistant student. He was told during his January interview he would be required to undergo a preemployment drug test.

His interview for the position, his attorneys wrote, was terminated after he said he uses medical marijuana. His application was rejected. Unger alleged it amounted to discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Our commitment remains to the team members of Centre Care and adhering to our hiring policies,” Centre Care said in a statement. “We cannot comment on a specific matter pending litigation while our legal team handles the matter.”