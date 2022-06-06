Man allegedly drove truck used in fatal shooting in Frayser

A man was arrested after one person was gunned down in Frayser.

The shooting happened May 8 in the 4400 block of Sunny View Road.

Memphis Police officers found a man who had been shot in the back, records show.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

His death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim had been in an argument with two men inside a dark blue 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Witnesses identified Dennis Rogers, 42, as a suspect, according to an affidavit.

The witness identified Rogers as the driver of the truck and said Rogers was heard saying, “Man what did you do,” after a shot was fired, records show.

The victim then walked toward the witness and said he had been shot by someone in the truck before falling to the ground, police said.

Rogers is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: