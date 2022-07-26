Man who allegedly exposed himself on WSU campus turns himself in

Jul. 26—A man who allegedly exposed himself and threatened a group of women on Washington State University's campus early Sunday morning has turned himself in and is cooperating with officers, according to the WSU Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of Cougar Way and Thatuna Street. The man was described as white and in his early 20s. After victims called the police, the man and a companion fled in a crimson metallic Chevrolet Trailblazer believed to be headed toward Moscow, according to a news release from the WSU Police Department.

On Monday, the WSU police asked the public to help identify the man. Later that day, the man came forward and approached the department.

Dawn Daniels, acting police chief at the department, said the man has been cooperating with officers. Daniels said police are working with him as the investigation is still ongoing.