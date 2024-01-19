Man allegedly exposes himself five times on greenway trails near Charlotte

A 39-year-old man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a greenway trail Monday morning has been arrested and charged after being connected to five separate indecent exposure incidents in the area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday.

Nichols Mermigas was arrested on Thursday after he was reported to have exposed himself to a woman around 11:45 a.m. on Monday on the McMullen Creek Greenway, close to Tifton Road.

The victim was physically unharmed, police said, and described Mermigas as wearing dark clothing and dark shoes, and that he had a bicycle.

A CMPD press release said authorities were unable to locate Mermigas on Monday following a search of the area, but were able to match the victim’s description to that of five other victims who reported similar incidents along the McAlpine and McMullen Creek Greenways.

Jail records in Mecklenburg County showed Mermigas is facing five misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, according to WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

CMPD will continue to have an increased presence along all greenways in CMPD’s jurisdiction, the release said.

