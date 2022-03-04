Man who allegedly fed someone else's baby at Des Moines hospital found guilty of trespassing

A man accused of feeding someone else's baby at a Des Moines hospital late last year was found guilty of trespassing.

Judge Jeffrey Lipman found the man guilty after a bench trial on Thursday and sentenced him to $736 in fines, charges and costs, according to court records.

The man was charged with two counts of trespassing, a misdemeanor, in late December. He pleaded not guilty in February.

The man allegedly entered through a secure door of the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center as a nurse exited and then went into a baby's room.

The parents of the newborn have separately sued the man and MercyOne over the incident. According to the lawsuit, the man asked nurses "strange" questions about the baby's care, bottle fed the baby and changed the baby's diaper.

The child's parents were not in the NICU at the time and were staying at the Ronald McDonald House at MercyOne, the suit said.

At 12:32 a.m. Dec. 28, a nurse in the NICU called the parents and asked if the child's father was allowed to visit and be in the room with the newborn, the suit said.

The parents then hurried to the NICU, the suit said, and learned the man had just gone down the stairs. The child's father unsuccessfully pursued the man, according to the suit, and then learned what happened to their baby.

The civil suit alleges MercyOne was negligent by failing to have adequate security measures to prevent unauthorized access to the hospital and NICU. The suit also alleges Mercy failed to comply with existing security measures to prevent access to the hospital and NICU. The suit also names Omaha-based Catholic Health Initiatives, or CHI Health, which owns MercyOne.

The man was also sued for negligence and assault

The parents are asking for damages to "fairly and reasonably" compensate themfor the emotional damage done to the family.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man found guilty of trespassing after allegedly feeding a NICU baby