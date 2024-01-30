Man who allegedly fired gun into home arrested by CSPD

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect with five outstanding warrants in connection to incidents in which the suspect fired a gun into a victim’s home.

According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, the CSPD Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) was following up on an investigation in the 4600 block of North Carefree Circle, near Oro Blanco Drive. CSPD said detectives identified a person with five outstanding felony warrants including Second Degree Assault from 2023 and a warrant for Felony Extortion from 2024.

CSPD said these warrants were related to incidents in which the suspect fired shots into a victim’s home from a handgun. The suspect, a previously convicted felon, was suspected to be in possession of the handgun used in these domestic violence incidents, and CSPD said he was considered a threat to victims and officers.

VOTF detectives blocked in the suspect’s car with help from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, but the suspect refused to get out of the car. Detectives deployed an irritant into the car, forcing the suspect out, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Following the suspect’s arrest, CSPD said a handgun and a “significant quantity” of cocaine were found in his possession. The cocaine was packaged for distribution, CSPD said. Detectives also secured a search warrant for the suspect’s home, revealing over a pound of cocaine and 15 firearms, three of which were reported as stolen.

CSPD said the suspect’s identity is not being released due to the ongoing investigation on a convicted felon being in possession of a substantial number of guns as well as narcotics.

“The VOTF detectives are commended for successfully apprehending a dangerous fugitive who had been eluding arrest for approximately a year,” CSPD said. “Additionally, their efforts led to the recovery of 15 unlawfully possessed firearms and the confiscation of over one pound of cocaine.”

