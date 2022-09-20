Man allegedly fired shots at gas station before crashing car in Tipton County, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at a local gas station before crashing his car in Tipton County.

On Aug. 21, around 2:12 a.m., a white Ford Flex drove onto the lot at a Marathon gas station in the 2800 block of Thomas Street and parked at a gas pump.

According to an affidavit, a man got out of the car and walked into the store holding a gun.

The man was reportedly irate and began waving the gun around while customers were present.

He demanded a store employee turn the gas pumps on and give him $100 in gas, records show.

He went back out to the car but came back inside, firing one shot while demanding the pumps be turned on, according to the affidavit.

He then returned to the car.

A short time later, a woman got out of the passenger seat, followed by the man.

The woman took two bottles of Sprite and left without paying while the man waived the gun in the store again, police said.

The store employee turned the pump on, and the man pumped $20 in gas.

Records show he fired another shot while pumping gas.

The man and woman then fled northbound on Thomas Street, and a witness gave the store employee their tag number.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to the affidavit, police developed Ryan Bateson, 40, as a suspect, as he had been involved in an accident in Brighton, Tenn., approximately one hour after the incident.

He was arrested by Brighton Police while armed with a .9mm handgun, records show.

On Aug. 25, officers interviewed Bateson while he was in custody at the Tipton County Jail.

Bateson gave a full confession to the robbery and firing shots at the gas station, records show.

He’s charged with Reckless Endangerment and Aggravated Robbery.

