Man who allegedly fired shots into local Taco Bell arrested, records show

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man who allegedly fired shots in a local Taco Bell.

Blake Stone, 30, has been charged with three counts of criminal attempted second-degree murder, employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony and theft of property after an incident that happened at the end of last month.

On July 27, officers responded to Taco Bell in the 2100 Block of Frayser Boulevard regarding shots fired at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers were told by three workers who were inside the business that a man in a red shirt and blue jeans began to fire shots into the restaurant, an affidavit said.

The workers had attempted to break up a fight before the shots were fired, records show.

According to a release, the man got in the rear passenger seat of a 2012 Dodge Avenger silver in color with no tag information and fled the scene.

Stone was identified as the person responsible for the shooting by one of the victims in a six-person lineup, the affidavit said.

He is due in court on Aug. 18 and his bond was set at $303,000.

