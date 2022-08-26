Man allegedly fired shots at manager, employees inside DoubleTree hotel, records show

A man was arrested after a shooting at a local hotel.

On Aug. 22, around 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at the DoubleTree Hotel, 5069 Sanderlin Rd.

The manager told police that the suspect, Antonio Lewis, walked into the business and fired a shot from a revolver into the ceiling, according to an affidavit.

Lewis reportedly fired approximately three to four shots toward the manager and other employees.

Lewis left the hotel, but was later apprehended by police.

The manager gave a statement and identified Lewis in a six-person photo lineup.

Lewis refused to speak with investigators.

He was taken into custody and transported to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

